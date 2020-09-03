Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $7.76 on Thursday, reaching $158.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

