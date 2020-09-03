Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 2,834,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,837. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.