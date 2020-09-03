Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 13,053 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,258,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

