Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 158,376 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 989.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 1.58% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $4,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DXD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,866. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

