Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

