Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,679,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 404,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $717,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

