Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.39. 1,006,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $186.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

