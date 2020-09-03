Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avnet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avnet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avnet by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Avnet by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

