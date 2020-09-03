Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 559,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,904. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.