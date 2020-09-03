Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 52,928,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

