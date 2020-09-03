Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,928,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

