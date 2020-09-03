Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $25,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,171. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

