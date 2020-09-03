Interzone (ITZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,758.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.94 or 0.03764033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.02287320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00498884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00774316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00608188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

