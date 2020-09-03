Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intevac by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intevac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.