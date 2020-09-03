Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 7,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

