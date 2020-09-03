Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Holdings Decreased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 297,984 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,643,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 240,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $464,000.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 55,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,293. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.