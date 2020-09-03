Investors Purchase High Volume of Caleres Put Options (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 482 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 642% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of CAL traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 98.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

