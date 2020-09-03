Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $15.13 million and $874.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,894,752 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

