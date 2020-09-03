InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in InVitae by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 759,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InVitae by 1,364.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InVitae by 120.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.54.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,213 shares of company stock worth $5,017,212. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InVitae stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 2,661,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.26. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.