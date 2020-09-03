IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and Bgogo. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

