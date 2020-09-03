IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 71,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 70,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.