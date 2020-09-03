Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Iqvia worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 50.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Iqvia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 972,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

