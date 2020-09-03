IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.87 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $66.33 million and $8.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 26% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 1,999,191,923 coins and its circulating supply is 824,421,059 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

