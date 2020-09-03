iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,357 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

