iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stake Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $107,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000.

JKE traded down $13.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,305. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $286.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

