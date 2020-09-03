iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

IWS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 449,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

