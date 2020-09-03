iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BSW Wealth Partners’ Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.24. 3,595,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average of $303.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

