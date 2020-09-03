iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 29,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,979% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

