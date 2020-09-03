Ivy (IVY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $855,949.32

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $855,949.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last week, Ivy has traded 70.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.05637077 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

