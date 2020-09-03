Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 392,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 253,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

