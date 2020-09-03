JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

