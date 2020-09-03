JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.
About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund
