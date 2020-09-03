Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,133.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $16,133.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.56 or 0.05554842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035616 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

