John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 30th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JHS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

