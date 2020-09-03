John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has decreased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PDT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 218,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

