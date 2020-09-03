JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,595 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 97,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,654. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

