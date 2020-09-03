Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $188.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,274. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

