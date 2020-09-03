KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. KB Home reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KB Home by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 52.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after buying an additional 900,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,399. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

