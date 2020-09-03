Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.61. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

