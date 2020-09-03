Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 1,541,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,003. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

