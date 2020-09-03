Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Receives C$71.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.88.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 781,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,682. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$25.67 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

