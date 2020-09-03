L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L Brands by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 274,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in L Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 3,583,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,925. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.93.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

