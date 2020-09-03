L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 3.89% of L S Starrett worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in L S Starrett by 14.3% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 19,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. L S Starrett Co has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

