Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 43,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

