Leon’s Furniture Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

LNF opened at C$18.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$50,674.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNF. CIBC increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

