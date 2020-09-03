Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.27 million and the highest is $81.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $322.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $324.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.65 million, with estimates ranging from $321.60 million to $329.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,174. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.