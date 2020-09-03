Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.27 million and the highest is $81.40 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $322.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $324.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.65 million, with estimates ranging from $321.60 million to $329.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,174. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

