LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells $161,747.76 in Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,381,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,733 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 100 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

