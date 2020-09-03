LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $114.85. 569,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 399,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.91.

Specifically, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at $63,381,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush downgraded LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

