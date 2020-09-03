LINA (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70,517.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $70,517.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $603.29 or 0.05615685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00036072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.