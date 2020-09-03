LockTrip Price Reaches $0.50 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $127,089.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00004390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023005 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004253 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

