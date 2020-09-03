LockTrip Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $48,635.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023548 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.